Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
While researchers didn’t find any significant associations between wildfire-related air pollution and increased mortality from cardiovascular or respiratory diseases, they did find an association between this exposure and mortality due to neoplasms— another term for tumours.
Authors say that the new research, published this month in the peer-reviewed Journal of Hazardous Materials, is the first of its kind.
“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first population-based prospective cohort study to quantify the associations between long-term exposure to wildfire-related PM2.5 and mortality,” Shanshan Li, associate professor at Monash University in Australia and lead researcher, said in a press release.
It’s a timely study. Wildfire smoke has left huge swathes of North America choking for air over the past few months, with many of the strongest blazes burning in Canada. Dangerous air quality warnings were issued in parts of Ontario and Quebec Sunday as smoke and ash continue to clog the sky.
“Given the recent pollution levels in North America caused by the Canadian wildfires, our study linking long-term exposure to wildfire-related PM2.5 and mortality suggest that further research is urgently needed to provide more scientific evidence on this topic,” Li said.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter. It is an air pollutant usually found in wildfire smoke that causes air to appear hazy when levels are high. When a large quantity of it is inhaled, it can cause short-term damage such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, as well as longer-term damage to the heart and lungs, according to previous research.
This new study took health data from the U.K. Biobank, a cohort of more than 492,000 participants enrolled between 2004 to 2010, and followed participants for around 11 years.
Researchers looked at which participants had passed away during the scope of the study period, regardless of the their cause of death, and then mapped out their exposure to wildfire-related PM2.5 one to five years before their death.
They then investigated to see if the level of exposure showed any patterns connected to different types of mortality — essentially, whether participants who died of certain diseases tended to also have a higher level of wildfire smoke exposure that could underline an association of risk.
While there was no particularly strong association with cardiovascular or respiratory deaths, Li said the study findings “show that wildfire-related PM2.5 exposure has long-lasting adverse impacts on all-cause, nonaccidental, and neoplasm (tumour) mortality.”
All-cause mortality means that when looking at all deaths, before separating them by case, long-term smoke exposure was found to be associated with an increased risk of death in general.
One of the reasons that inhaling PM2.5 may have an impact on the formation of tumours, the study suggested, is that previous research has shown that it can cause slight alterations in the body, including activating tumour-associated signalling pathways.
Authors noted that the study has its limitations, including that the U.K. isn’t as prone to severe wildfires as some other regions of the world, meaning these associations could be more dire in regions that see heavier wildfire activity. They also note that more research needs to be done to better underline how smoke exposure may be associated with mortality.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
'Volatile situation': A quiet day in Russia after Wagner military revolt
After a Russian military group defied President Vladimir Putin, there is uncertainty in what this means for the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
Toronto will elect a new mayor today. Here's what you need to know
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
Canada
-
Toronto will elect a new mayor today. Here's what you need to know
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
-
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
World
-
Early vote count for Guatemala's presidential election indicates second round ahead
Preliminary results in Guatemala's presidential election pointed to the likelihood of a second round of voting and narrowed the field considerably early Monday from nearly two dozen contenders to the two candidates leading for spots in the Aug. 20 runoff.
-
Haruki Murakami pleads for keeping Tokyo park and baseball stadium that inspired his writing
The plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to put skyscrapers and new stadiums in the heart of the Jingu Gaien green district has become increasingly controversial.
-
'Volatile situation': A quiet day in Russia after Wagner military revolt
After a Russian military group defied President Vladimir Putin, there is uncertainty in what this means for the ongoing war in Ukraine.
-
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
-
Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-U.S. rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary
Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies over the weekend, pledging 'merciless' revenge against 'U.S. imperialists,' as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said Monday.
-
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
Hundreds of retail workers on Monday walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group, extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season.
Politics
-
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
-
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
Health
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
-
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
BET Awards delivering party-like celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and its many styles
A masked Lil Uzi Vert opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance before the show quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop's early years.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
Thousands of effusive marchers danced to club music in New York City streets Sunday as bubbles and confetti rained down, and fellow revelers from Toronto to San Francisco cheered through Pride Month's grand crescendo.
Business
-
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safer
Forget about the canary in the coal mine -- experts say the day is coming when there won't even be a need for a human. Mining companies are already employing everything from driverless haul trucks to remote-controlled and robotic drilling machines to remove human labour from some of their most hazardous operations.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Here are five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cyber security incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Lifestyle
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Cat makes 3-day journey from Manitoba; ends up at northern Ont. garden centre
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
Sports
-
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
-
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labour deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she's confident the Canadian women's national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.