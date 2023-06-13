Health Canada recalls AI Kanater brand tahini due to salmonella contamination

Health Canada has issued a recall for AI Kanater brand tahini after salmonella contamination was detected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

According to the notice issued on Tuesday, the recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The health agency asks Canadians to avoid consuming, using, selling, serving or distributing the recalled product because food contaminated with salmonella may cause serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Health Canada says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, particularly for children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the federal health agency, healthy people exposed with salmonella may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Health Canada advises people to contact their healthcare provider if they become sick from consuming a recalled product. If you have the recalled product at home, Health Canada urges customers to throw it out or return to the location where they were purchased.

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, according to the notice.

