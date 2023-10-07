Health

    • Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces

    A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

    Just two days shy of Thanksgiving, Health Canada has issued a recall for the Sunrise Farms Young Turkey with giblets over non harmful microbial contamination and possible spoilage.

    The recall published Saturday on the government website, says the products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan but did not indicate when the product was sold.

    Canadians are being asked to not use, sell or serve the recalled product that contains a best before date of Oct. 11, 2023.

    Sobeys and Safeway both published recall alerts for the product on their website, advising customers who purchased the turkey to return for a full refund.

