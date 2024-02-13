Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

"This is a post infectious cough," Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto-based infectious disease specialist, told CTV News Channel on Monday. "It can just persist for weeks and weeks."

He said although it's a relatively common symptom following a respiratory viral infection, it can be debilitating, and he warned almost a quarter of those recovering from respiratory tract infections can expect to suffer from an "obnoxious" lingering cough.

Who's most at risk?

Are some more at risk for developing a lingering cough following a respiratory viral infection? Bogoch said it seems to be more common among those suffering from underlying pulmonary issues – like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"This can be… unfortunately a little bit more severe," Bogoch told CTV News Channel's Marcia MacMillan. "The treatment in this is time."

However, Bogoch warned that those suffering with a lingering cough, should watch for "red flags," particularly if they have underlying health conditions.

Common red flags to watch for, according to Bogoch, are "shortness of breath" and blood "associated with the cough," which may indicate issues that patients should have investigated.

"The key thing here is to ensure it actually is a post-infectious cough," Bogoch says. "It's a diagnosis of exclusion."

How to get relief?

Someone suffering from a lingering cough may feel "relatively well," but could be struggling with sleep disruption.

If you're feeling frustrated, Bogoch sympathises, saying it's a "total nuisance." But he offered assurances that the infection is likely gone in those cases and the only thing left to do is "wait it out."

He also said it's hard to give "empiric, data-driven recommendations" for medications or treatments to help patients get relief, but if something works for an individual, "stick with it."

"It'll get better, it really will."