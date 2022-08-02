Federal government announces $18M for HIV testing at Montreal AIDS conference
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government will invest $17.9 million to increase access to HIV testing in remote communities and among hard-to-reach populations.
But advocates who work on issues related to HIV say the announcement, made at AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal, needs to be followed by more action.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Duclos said the government will use $8 million to fund the distribution of self-testing kits, which can be acquired anonymously and used at home, while the other $9.9 million will go toward expanding HIV testing in northern, remote or isolated communities.
"We know that HIV is preventable, yet the rates of HIV infections remain high in Canada and in other countries. Providing individuals with access to testing, treatment and care can help reverse this trend. Removing barriers is the key to ending the AIDS pandemic," Duclos told reporters.
He said access to testing -- and the treatment it enables -- is more difficult in some communities, including Indigenous and racialized communities.
Jody Jollimore, executive director of the Community-Based Research Centre, a Vancouver-based organization that advocates for the health of people of diverse sexualities, said the announcement is a good first step.
"Obviously, this was not what we were hoping for," Jollimore told reporters at the same news conference.
His organization is part of a coalition of community groups that has been calling on Ottawa to increase funding for addressing HIV from around $73 million a year, to $100 million a year.
Jollimore said that while helping ensure people know their HIV status is one of the most important actions the government can take -- in part because treatment can prevent people from passing the disease to their partners -- more action is needed.
"On its own, it is not enough. Communities affected by HIV continue to face stigma and discrimination that put us at an elevated risk of HIV infection and acts as a barrier to testing treatment and care," he said, adding that access to prevention tools, like pre-exposure prophylaxis, is inconsistent across Canada.
He said an estimated 17,000 people in Canada have HIV but don't know their status.
Ken Monteith, executive director of a network of AIDS organizations in Quebec called COCQ-SIDA, said the federal government also needs to address the criminalization of non-disclosure of HIV status and sex work as well as the war on drugs, which can make prevention more difficult.
"Criminalization, at all levels, prevents us from protecting the health of our communities," he told reporters.
Last week, Justice Minister David Lametti said the government will study changing the law that allows people to be prosecuted for aggravated sexual assault if they do not disclose their HIV status, even if treatment has rendered them unable to transmit the virus.
Ottawa estimates that 63,000 people are living with HIV in Canada.
Earlier Monday, the director-general of the World Health Organization told the conference that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who addressed the AIDS 2022 conference by video, said the "overlapping crises" of COVID-19, inflation and cuts to foreign aid by wealthy countries are accelerating inequality and disrupting health services.
While the number of HIV infections and deaths related to AIDS are much lower than they were a decade ago, progress could be easily reversed, he added.
Globally, approximately 1.5 million people were infected with HIV last year and an estimated 650,000 deaths were linked to AIDS, according to the United Nations.
"Access to life-saving prevention tools, testing and treatment, whether for HIV, COVID-19 and now monkeypox, too, often relies on chance: where you were born, the colour of your skin and how much you earn," Tedros said.
The international AIDS conference runs until Tuesday at Montreal's downtown convention centre, Palais des congres de Montreal. More than 9,000 delegates from around the world were scheduled to attend in person, with another 2,000 registered to participate remotely.
AIDS conference organizers have criticized the Canadian government for denying visas to hundreds of delegates and for International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan's decision to withdraw his participation on short notice.
Asked about the visa denials, Duclos described them as a "collective tragedy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2022
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul
The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.
Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was believed headed for Taiwan on Tuesday on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
Federal government announces $18M for HIV testing at Montreal AIDS conference
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government will invest $17.9 million to increase access to HIV testing in remote communities and among hard-to-reach populations.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency
California's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step.
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctor
In a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Canada
-
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctor
In a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
-
Canada should 'absolutely' apologize for its role in slavery: historian
As Canadians mark the abolition of slavery in most British colonies this Monday, scholars are calling on the federal government to issue an apology for Canada's role in the enslavement of Black and Indigenous people.
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
World
-
Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group
The Russian Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization banned in Russia, a designation that may expose Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Moscow to terrorism charges.
-
UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'
The United Nations chief warned Monday that 'humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,' citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East and many other factors.
-
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
The U.S. drone strike that killed Zawahiri on his balcony in downtown Kabul was the product of months of highly secret planning by Biden and a tight circle of his senior advisers. At top of mind for Biden and members of his team was avoiding civilian deaths, including the members of Zawahiri's family who were living in the building.
-
U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday's primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president.
-
U.K. leadership favourite Truss stumbles over plan to slash pay
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has bolstered her front-runner status in the race to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson by gaining a valuable endorsement from a former rival. But the race remains volatile, and Truss was forced Tuesday to drop a proposal to cut some public sector salaries after the idea drew scorn from fellow Conservatives.
-
Iran arrests Baha'i members; advocates demand their release
Iran arrested several members of the Baha'i faith on spying charges, authorities said Monday, the latest sign of a tightening crackdown across the Islamic Republic as it faces international pressure over its tattered nuclear deal.
Politics
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau is routinely offered portraits of himself as gifts: analysis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been offered the gift of his own likeness some 17 times since becoming prime minister, including once by the president of China.
Health
-
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Biden names FEMA, CDC officials to head monkeypox response
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to name top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as the White House coordinators to combat the growing monkeypox outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
-
'Very early': Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta's oilsands region
New research may have answered a long-standing mystery by pinning a rough date on the earliest known humans in Canada's oilsands region.
Entertainment
-
Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial
As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
-
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Beyonce is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record 'Renaissance,' just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
-
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
Business
-
Voyage of Ukraine shipment provides test of grain agreement
The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul, putting to the test an agreement signed last month between Moscow and Kyiv that aims to help alleviate a global food crisis.
-
Markets dip as Pelosi's Asia trip puts markets on edge
Wall Street is poised to open lower Tuesday as a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan prompted threats from Beijing.
-
How the world's biggest four-day work week trial run changed people's lives
For the past eight weeks, thousands of people in the United Kingdom have tested a four-day schedule — with no cut to their pay — that could help usher in a new era of work.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
-
Three women say Spanish body positivity campaign used their images without permission
Three women who believe their images were used in a Spanish 'body positivity' campaign have said their likenesses were used and edited without permission — including a woman whose prosthetic leg was edited out of the image, and a woman who believes her face was edited onto the body of a woman who had a mastectomy.
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
Sports
-
Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behaviour 'more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.'
-
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.
-
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.