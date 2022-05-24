Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks

An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.



"You offer a vaccine to all of the contacts, and all the contacts of the contacts," Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease physician at Sinai Health, told CTV News Channel. "That way you make sure that it doesn't spread out of that ring."



McGeer saysthatalthough it will take some "time and energy" for health officials to get control of the outbreaks, the fact that it can only spread through close contact means it's "very unlikely" there will be widespread transmission.

"This is not a situation which any of us should be lining up to get a vaccine."

Watch the full interview by clicking the video at the top of this article.