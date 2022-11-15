Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever meds

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social