Dozens of types of mugs, houseware items listed in Health Canada recall
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
In a recall alert posted to its website Tuesday, the agency states that the selected Indigo products may have been subject to “humid conditions” that could have caused mould to be present under the glazed surfaces of the products.
Items recalled include various holiday mugs and other houseware products such as a cookie jar, charger plates and a casserole pot.
“Mould ingestion may pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections in consumers with compromised immune systems,” the agency states in the release.
As of Jan. 30, there have been no reports of injuries or incidents due to the products, it adds. Health Canada says nearly 22,000 affected products were sold in Canada between August and December 2022.
Consumers should stop using any of the recalled products immediately and contact Indigo at 1-833-463-4461 between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. EST or by email at at service@indigo.ca or visit the company website Indigo Online for more information. The products can be returned to Indigo for a full refund, Health Canada states.
The Canadian Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled items from being sold, redistributed or given away.
In a notice on its website posted Jan. 27, Indigo states the products were voluntarily recalled as a “precautionary measure” due to potential mould growth and characterized the possible growth as “trace amounts”.
