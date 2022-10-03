Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, according to the latest research.
The study, which followed nearly 600,000 English people for 18 years, found patients who already had a psychiatric condition, or who were younger than age 65 at the time of diagnosis, were at a similar risk. The risk was highest during the first three months after learning the news for people younger than 65: They were 6.5 times more likely to die by suicide.
"A dementia diagnosis can be devastating, but the immediate period after diagnosis is often the period of greatest distress," said lead study author Dr. Charles Marshall, clinical senior lecturer and honourary consultant neurologist at the Wolfson Institute of Population Health at Queen Mary University of London.
"Receiving a diagnosis of Alzheimer's at an early age is rare, unexpected and overwhelming, making it very difficult to accept," said Beth Kallmyer, vice president of care and support for the Alzheimer's Association, who was not involved in the study.
"One of the most important things you could tell someone facing an Alzheimer's diagnosis is that they are not alone and support is available," she said.
SMALL BUT SIGNIFICANT
Prior research has established a distinct connection between dementia and suicide, including a 2021 study by Yale University scientists. "Adults over the age of 65 who were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease were twice as likely to die from suicide than older adults who did not suffer from dementia," Kallmyer said.
Most cases of dementia are in the elderly, but chronic conditions and behavioural choices can play a role, according to Kallmyer. "Obesity, diabetes and sedentary lifestyles in younger people are rising quickly, and these are risk factors for dementia," she said.
In the new study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology, the actual number of people — 95 patients — who died by suicide after finding out they had dementia was small. However, that did not diminish the study's value in identifying the most vulnerable subgroups and three-month timing, Marshall said.
Past studies have also found a relationship between a diagnosis of dementia and suicide in people diagnosed at an earlier age. While the new study was unable to determine why this would be so, Marshall pointed to the interpersonal theory of suicide as a possible answer.
"Perceived burdensomeness is a critical pillar for suicidal behaviour," Marshall said. "That perception of burdensomeness may be higher in younger patients with dementia who are more likely to be in their work-productive years as well as have family-caring responsibilities."
Results from studies like these suggest that physicians should conduct a "robust risk assessment" for signs of suicide at the time of diagnosis, Marshall and his coauthors wrote in the latest study.
"We know that early Alzheimer's disease can cause low mood, anxiety and social isolation. These symptoms might be both causes and signs of suicide risk," Marshall said in an email.
SUPPORTING A LOVED ONE
Becoming educated about dementia "and in particular, younger onset Alzheimer's disease, is an important first step in supporting someone who receives a younger onset diagnosis," Kallmyer said.
Health and financial plans should be put in place early so that the person living with dementia can participate in those decisions, she suggested.
"If the person is still working, it's critical that they investigate employment benefits that could help them — and it's essential that they do this before they leave their jobs. Employer benefits might include short- and long-term disability insurance, which can be very helpful while they are applying for Social Security disability," Kallmyer said.
Signs of depression and suicidal warning signs mimic those of dementia, making it extremely difficult for caregivers, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
"Because of the complexities involved with diagnosing depression with dementia, it may be helpful to consult a geriatric psychiatrist who specializes in recognizing, diagnosing, and treating depression in older adults," the association noted.
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN CANADA
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or 988 beginning July 16, 2022) or Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566. The following resources are also available to support people in crisis:
Hope for Wellness Helpline: (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at a U.S. fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
MPs debate second reading of dental care, targeted inflation relief
Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained
A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.
'The time is now': Doctors ask Canadians how to reform primary care
A family doctor and other researchers are asking Canadians to share their experiences with the country's primary health-care system and what they want from it, as a way to help guide future reform.
Canada
-
Halifax police ask Dalhousie University to play stronger role after violent gathering
Dalhousie University should have a "stronger role to play" in controlling unsanctioned events like the massive street party that turned violent Saturday, the chief of Halifax police says in a letter to the school's president.
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
-
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
The laws governing sex work are fostering stigma, inviting targeted violence and removing safe consent, an alliance of sex-worker rights groups argued as it began a constitutional challenge on Monday.
-
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
World
-
The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained
A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.
-
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames U.S.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests.
-
Bolsonaro surprisingly strong, forces Brazil runoff
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.
-
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at a U.S. fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
-
UN pushes for global fertilizer price cut to avoid 'future crisis'
The United Nations is pushing to cut the price of fertilizers to avoid a "future crisis" of availability, said a senior UN trade official who is involved in talks aimed at boosting the export of Russian fertilizers, including ammonia.
-
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to National Archives in 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
Politics
-
MPs debate second reading of dental care, targeted inflation relief
Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.
-
As new sanctions imposed, expert urging Canadian politicians to think carefully on what comes next in Iran
Canadian politicians need to think about what would happen if the Iranian regime actually falls, an expert says as Ottawa's response to protests abroad becomes political fodder at home. On Monday, the Liberals announced sanctions against 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities, a week after promising to bar officials from entering Canada and freezing Canadian-held assets.
-
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
Health
-
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, a recent study has found.
-
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
Sci-Tech
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering - at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: 'Is Twitter dying?'
Entertainment
-
Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay US$1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she'd been paid $250,000 to do so.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
Business
-
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel
Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index surge more than 400 points higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship.
Lifestyle
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
-
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
-
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at a U.S. fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
-
NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols
An investigation is now underway into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the first concussion evaluation is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association.
Autos
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.