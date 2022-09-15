Yukon expecting shipment soon of bivalent Moderna vaccine, health minister says

Yukon will soon receive a shipment of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee says offers protection against variants of the virus, including Omicron.

McPhee says the vaccine is expected this month and the rollout process will be the same as it has been in the past.

She says it's unclear how much of the vaccine the territory will receive, but it is keeping in touch with the federal government to ensure the vaccine arrives as soon as possible.

Yukon offered fourth doses to those 50 and older in May.

Yukon's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade, who joined Thursday's news conference virtually because of "some mild respiratory symptoms," says other immunizations are also needed heading into the fall.

Flu shots will be available and Ranade says it's important to stay on top of childhood immunizations, such as diphtheria, measles, mumps and tetanus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.