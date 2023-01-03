What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
A new Omicron subvariant is now driving COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.
At the beginning of December, Omicron sub variant XBB.1.5 made up just 1.3 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. By the end of that same month, XBB.1.5 was responsible for 40 per cent of cases in the U.S, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The percentage of cases attributed to XBB.1.5 doubled in the span of one week at the end of December, from 21.7 per cent to 40.5 per cent, according to the CDC.
This variant’s sudden growth is causing concern among health experts, who warn that this variant may have a higher resistance to antibodies than previous strains.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CTVNews.ca in an email that they are continuing to monitor and identify COVID-19 variants in Canada, including sublineages of the Omicron variant, but that we aren’t seeing a trend similar to the U.S. at the moment.
“At this time, it is too early to tell if the XBB.1.5 variant is growing in Canada,” the agency stated.
“PHAC scientists continue to monitor cases in Canada and track developments internationally.”
WHAT IS XBB.1.5 AND WHEN DID IT FIRST SHOW UP?
XBB.1.5 is the latest in a long string of descendants of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
As the virus evolves, it develops new mutations that subtly change its structure and plan of attack – the variants and subvariants that catch on are the ones that have developed mutations that allow them to better infect our cells or evade antibodies. Since Omicron emerged, its offshoots have dominated COVID-19 infections across the globe.
It’s currently unclear where XBB.1.5 first emerged, but scientists began to warn about a new Omicron lineage in the fall.
In a statement on Oct 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) explained that XBB and its sublineages were actually a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. This means that the two variants exchanged genetic material to create a new version that carries aspects of both, something that can occur when two different variants co-infect the same cell.
As of Oct. 17, the WHO stated that XBB had been reported in 26 countries. While XBB and XBB.1 are believed to have been first identified in India before spreading across regions of Asia such as Singapore, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the U.S. in New York and Connecticut in late October, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data, an international organization that aims to track and sequence variants.
According to CDC data, XBB.1.5 started spreading quickly across the U.S. in December. In the northeast, the variant has taken over: XBB.1.5 makes up 72 per cent of all cases in New York State and New Jersey, and 75 per cent in New England, per the CDC.
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT IT?
Not much is known about XBB.1.5 in particular yet, but early research has suggested that XBB and its sublineages are significantly better at evading antibodies generated by vaccines or previous infection.
“Available preliminary laboratory-based evidence suggests that XBB is the most antibody-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variant identified to date,” the WHO stated in its Oct. 19th epidemiological update.
A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell in mid-December found that the BQ and XBB Omicron subvariants were much better at evading antibodies. While these subvariants carried the same trait that allowed Omicron to better attach to cell receptors to infect human cells, monoclonal antibodies capable of neutralizing the original Omicron variant largely weren’t able to stop these newer variants, the study found.
The results of another small study published Dec 21 in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine suggest that mRNA booster shots may be much less effective at neutralizing XBB and BQ.1.1. In one test looking at the serum samples of participants who received a bivalent booster shot, the level of neutralization was 12 to 26 times lower in XBB and BQ.1.1 compared to the original 2020 strain, and “neutralizing activity was lowest against the XBB subvariant”. However, authors cautioned that their study was limited by a very small sample size of around 35 participants.
IS IT MORE DANGEROUS?
If XBB.1.5 is more transmissible and can evade antibodies easier than other variants, it could be more dangerous in terms of number of infections, since a virus that infects more people has more chances to inflict harm or even death.
The WHO noted in its October statement that the data did not suggest that XBB and its sublineages were causing more severe disease.
However, it added that the risk of reinfection appears to be higher with XBB than with other circulating Omicron variants.
WHAT IS THE STATUS IN CANADA?
XBB and its sublineages have been detected in Canada, but the numbers are currently tiny. According to a risk assessment by Public Health Ontario in early November, there were six cases of XBB and five cases of XBB.1 in Ontario between September 25 and Oct. 22.
According to the most recent PHAC data, BA.5 and its sublineages were still the most dominant strain across Canada as of mid-December, making up 92.5 per cent of samples analyzed at that time.
A detailed breakdown of the variants detected in Canada weekly through genome sequencing lists XBB.1.5 as making up around 0.6 per cent of samples analyzed in the week of Dec 11.
In the same week, the subvariant BQ.1.1, which is counted under the umbrella of BA.5 by PHAC, made up 30.7 per cent of samples sequenced.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
Russia says unauthorized phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.
McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first, with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
5 things to know for Wednesday, January 4, 2023
A digital communications breakdown may have led to further delays for Sunwing passengers, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the player's shocking cardiac arrest, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a "substantive conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
World
-
McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first, with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
-
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S.
-
Pope praises 'gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's 'acute and gentle thought' as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica.
-
U.S. reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana.
-
Russia says unauthorized phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.
-
Islamic State claims Afghanistan airport checkpoint bombing
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital's military airport that killed and wounded several people.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Business groups optimistic despite China's pushback on air-travel test requirements
The Chinese government is unhappy that Canada and other countries are creating new COVID-19 restrictions for people flying in from China, but business groups say the policy won't affect trade.
Health
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sci-Tech
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
Bill Cosby sued for sexual battery under new New York lookback law, following similar lawsuit from 5 accusers
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by sitcom star and comedian Bill Cosby is suing him for sexual battery after five other women sued him in early December.
Business
-
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising
Twitter says it will ease up on its three-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
Southwest apologizes, gives customers frequent-flyer points
Southwest Airlines is trying to make travelers who were caught in its surge of canceled flights over the holidays feel a bit better about the airline by giving them 25,000 frequent-flyer points.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Sports
-
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids
A toy drive fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin, that as of last month had raised US$2,921, was up to roughly US$5.5 million 24 hours after the Buffalo Bills safety's injury, as he remained in critical condition in hospital.
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
What happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.