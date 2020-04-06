TORONTO -- A couple living under quarantine in the U.K. has taken boredom to new levels after creating an elaborate art museum for their pet gerbils.

On Monday, a Reddit user by the name of “Mariannabe” posted an image and video of the museum recreation to the social media platform’s page dedicated to posts of cute animals.

“Quarantine, day 14. Me and my boyfriend spent the whole day setting up an art gallery for our gerbil,” one of the Reddit posts from Mariannabe reads.

The “museum” is complete with hardwood flooring, seating and a sign advising the gerbils -- named Pandoro and Tiramisu -- not to chew the artwork.

When it comes to the art, the pieces are gerbil-themed recreations of famous artworks, such as the Mona Lisa and The Scream.

Filippo Lorenzin, the architect behind the museum, outlined each step of the design and offered a close-up view of each piece on Twitter and called the build the “most surreal 24 hours of our lives.”

According to his Twitter account, Lorenzin lives in London, U.K. and works at the Victoria and Albert Museum.