OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that some national parks will be partially reopening at the beginning of June so people can access trails and other green spaces where physical distancing can still be practiced.

This initial plan to gradually reopen national parks and heritage sites in the coming weeks will come with the implementation of new public health measures to protect visitors, as Trudeau said “getting fresh air is important, but we all have to be responsible about it.”

Canada’s more than 200 national parks, historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas have been closed since mid-March, when vehicle access was suspended and visitor centres shut down in an effort to avoid Canadians flocking to these locations.

In mid-April Parks Canada said there will be no camping or group activities at all national parks across the country until at least June 1.

Now, as slowly more and more aspects of life and business begin to reopen and emerge from stay-home orders as the novel coronavirus curve continues to flatten, it appears the federal government is ready to loosen up the prohibitions of visiting what are typically tourist hotspots.

“This isn’t forever. Canadians have been doing the right things these past many weeks,” Trudeau said. “And we have to be prepared to keep making adjustments as needed.”

The prime minister announced that in addition to the parks changes, new regulations on boating are going to be imposed as of June 1 in the North. Specifically, no pleasure craft will be permitted to operate in Canada’s Arctic coastal waters, or in the coastal areas of northern Quebec and Labrador, with boats used for essential fishing and hunting exempted.

Trudeau also used his daily address to announce new COVID-19 supports for the fisheries industry which is facing decreased demand and increased economic pressure, as “you can’t harvest lobster from inside your house,” as Trudeau put it.

The further support includes $470 million to support fish harvesters including a new benefit to cover 75 per cent of losses up to $10,000 if their income drop this season is at least 25 per cent. As well, they are being offered non-repayable grants of up to $10,000 for fish harvesting business owners and changes to next year’s Employment Insurance rules.

Trudeau encouraged Canadians to help support their local food sectors, suggesting buying lobster or having a fish fry.