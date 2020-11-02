BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA -- Slovakia tested over 3.5 million of its population over the weekend in a national rapid-testing program, with about one per cent testing positive for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic said 3.625 million were tested across the country in the two days in the optional tests that looked for antigens.

The plan was to test almost everyone older than 10 in the nation of 5.4 million.

The results of the free tests were available for people in several minutes.

Thanking anyone who participated, Matovic said the unprecedented program was conducted in efforts to avoid the country's lockdown amid a surge of coronavirus infections.

Those testing negative won't have to abide by strict limits on movement imposed on citizens.