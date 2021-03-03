OTTAWA -- The panel of medical experts advising the federal government on vaccination now says that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines can be given up to four months after the first, if jurisdictions are looking to maximize the number of people being immunized.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued new guidance advising that the window between shots for all three of the currently approved vaccines—Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca—can now be considerably extended, while still being effective.

“NACI recommends that in the context of limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, jurisdictions should maximize the number of individuals benefiting from the first dose of vaccine by extending the interval for the second dose of vaccine to four months,” said the advisory body in a new statement posted online.

“Extending the dose interval to four months allows NACI to create opportunities for protection of the entire adult population within a short timeframe. This will not only achieve protection of the adult population, but will also contribute to health equity,” reads the new recommendations.

NACI says it’s come to this conclusion after considering evidence from recent scientific studies, despite them not having collected four months of data on vaccine effectiveness.

“The first two months of real world effectiveness are showing sustained high levels of protection,” said NACI. “Extending the interval between doses was shown to be a good strategy through modelling.”

These recommendations are an evolution from NACI’s previous advice which allowed a delay in administering second doses for up to 42 days.

This advice is in contrast with what Health Canada’s authorization of these vaccines initially indicated: that the second Pfizer dose was to be delivered around 21 days after the first, that the second Moderna shot was to be given around 28 days after the first, and that the AstraZeneca second dose should be given between four and 12 weeks after the first.

Some provinces including Quebec and British Columbia have already shifted their vaccination campaigns to allow longer windows between doses, based on the effectiveness being indicated to date of the first doses, with other provinces have indicated it’s something they are looking at adopting.

Immunization experts have suggested that provinces who opt to broaden the timeframe between shots conduct surveillance to ensure the vaccine remains effective.

NACI’s advice are recommendations and not rules, allowing provinces to continue to tailor their vaccination rollout campaigns to fit the pandemic reality in each region and determine how to administer each vaccine based on the number of doses available and demographics they are prioritizing.

Should this guidance be heeded, it would increase the number of people who would be able to receive their first shots by using up all doses that come into Canada each week, rather than holding back second doses from the same shipment. Instead, plans would need to be made to ensure that the doses in coming shipments are set aside for people’s second shots when the time comes.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam signalled on Tuesday that this new advice was coming down, following shortly behind NACI suggesting not to administer AstraZeneca’s vaccine in individuals aged 65 years and older, due to “the insufficiency of evidence of efficacy in this age group at this time.”

“As the science of COVID-19 vaccination continues to evolve, expert advice is being adapted to maximize the benefits of all of the authorized vaccines,” Tam said.