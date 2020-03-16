OTTAWA -- CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.

He is expected to release details of the new restrictions during a press conference at 1:00 pm ET Monday.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said, on March 13, that international flights into Canada would soon be limited to specific airports.

“We believe that this is a precaution that we should take so that we concentrate overseas international passengers coming into Canada to a smaller number of airports and we'll have more details on that very shortly,” Garneau said.

Meanwhile, Canada Border Services Agency staff said new enhanced screening measures continue to be added at international airports, including new screening questions for all travelers from abroad.

The CBSA provided screenshots of the new questions.

The first asks “Do you currently have a cough, difficulty breathing, or feel you have a fever?”

The other asks for confirmation “I acknowledge that I am/we are being asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.”

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer

This is a breaking news update. More to come...