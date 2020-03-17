OTTAWA -- CTV News has confirmed a deal is imminent between the American and Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors from crossing the border on both sides. Shipments, trade and commerce will not be affected.

A joint announcement is expected within the next 48 hours.

Canada is already shutting its border to most non-citizens looking to enter as of Wednesday with some exceptions, and offering a $5,000 loan to Canadians trying to get home.

As of the initial border shutdown, U.S. citizens were exempt and allowed to enter Canada, with the same exception granted to permanent residents, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats, and air crews.

Several new measures are also being implemented at airports to enhance screening of travellers returning from abroad.

Trudeau cautioned on Tuesday that the reality is, not everyone who is out of the country will get home in the next few weeks.

