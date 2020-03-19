OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada-U.S. border is likely to close to non-essential travel by the weekend, though talks are still ongoing to iron out all the details.

Trudeau said that he is currently expecting that the new restrictions will come into place between Friday and Saturday.

Speaking from outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, the prime minister offered this window as his best estimate of the precise timing when the Canada-U.S. border will be closing to tourists and non-essential visitors.

When governments on both sides announced the restrictions on Wednesday, talks were still underway about the details, given the need for commerce and trade to not be interrupted by the shutdown across the longest undefended border in the world.

A week into his self-isolation, Trudeau once again addressed Canadians on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and Canada's response and emphasized the steps taken so far.

In his remarks, Trudeau also said Canadians across the country have seen significant changes in their lives due to the virus.

“I know it’s also a lot to take in,” Trudeau said, going over the research, treatments, and supports the government is working on.

He offered another thank-you to those on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus and said more information will be coming soon on the procurement of essential supplies and how industry can chip in.

On Wednesday, Trudeau delivered major news on two fronts -- the closure of the Canada-U.S. border to non-essential travel and an $82-billion two-pronged financial package – leaving the question of when these policy actions will come into force.

With the number of confirmed Canadian cases continuing to rise, and citizens slowly adjusting to the reality of necessary self-isolation and social distancing, there is pressure to see the promised financial assistance reach Canadians’ wallets as quickly as possible, to allow people to continue to heed public health advice without fear of being unable to make ends meet.

Trudeau said based on the best advice they are getting, the social distancing measures are set to be the reality for “weeks to months.”

While some assistance is coming through pre-existing programs such as Employment Insurance and the Canada Child Benefit, the government needs to pass legislation to fully enact the suite of financial top-ups, tax deferrals and loans they have readied to help Canadians and stimulate the economy badly hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau is set to face questions about the timing of Parliament’s return to pass those measures, with the opposition parties making it clear that they are on board. Both the House and Senate suspended last week in an effort to combat the spread of the virus on Parliament Hill.

Plans are being set for the minimum number of politicians — ideally those with the shortest distance to travel — to reconvene in Ottawa early next week.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland chaired a meeting of the special cabinet committee focused on the federal response to COVID-19 on Thursday morning, and will be joining her colleagues and health officials for another noon update on the virus.

As of Thursday morning there are 727 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada.