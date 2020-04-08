OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will emerge once again Wednesday morning for what will be his 24th consecutive daily address to Canadians on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anticipating a second parliamentary recall to pass the expanded wage subsidy, and shipments of more essential medical supplies, the prime minister will speak to the latest federal plans as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada continues to climb.

There have been some positive indications that the spread is slowing in some parts of Canada, but now with projections from Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta indicating that combined there could be hundreds of thousands of cases by summer’s end, the return to normalcy could still be months away.

Trudeau continues to say the government will have more to say about further help for Canadians, who all in some way have been impacted by the virus.

Since mid-March more than four million Canadians have applied for financial assistance.

A total of 17,897 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada, and 381 people have died.