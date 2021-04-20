OTTAWA -- With Ontario now allowing adults aged 40 and older to sign up for AstraZeneca COVID-19 appointments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland are in the process of booking their first doses, as opposition leaders schedule their shots too.

Asked Tuesday whether he was planning on getting a shot soon now that he was eligible, Trudeau said that his staff was currently working on securing him an appointment.

“My office and I are busy trying to book appointments, and we will be sure to invite everyone along to help encourage others to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Trudeau said. “I'm looking forward to that happening and we'll let you know as soon as we've concretized that the plans for that.”

Answering a similar question during a virtual meeting with pharmacists Tuesday morning, Freeland said she too, is looking to get into a pharmacy soon to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I'm going to get vaccinated as soon as I can,” she said. “I got my kids to get on the computer and they are working to make an appointment for me and my husband. My daughter said we're on a waitlist so I have to check on that.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has had some luck already, telling reporters he has an appointment to be vaccinated this weekend.

“I think it's important for Canadians to get a vaccine when they can, do your part. We're all frustrated by the fact that Canada doesn't have sufficient supply,” O’Toole said. “But, it's important when you can, get your vaccination, follow health rules, be part of us getting rid of the COVID-19 virus and getting Canadians back to work.”

According to his office, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh managed to secure an AstraZeneca vaccine appointment in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is also looking to get her shot in Toronto where she lives, with plans being made to publicize it when she does.

Ontario and other provinces have opened up their eligibility following reports of AstraZeneca doses sitting unused on pharmacy shelves, which some physicians and pharmacists have attributed to an increased amount of vaccine hesitancy surrounding the AstraZeneca shot due to concerns over the rare risk of blood clots.