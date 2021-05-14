OTTAWA -- Canada’s deputy chief public health officer says deciding what activities to do after a first COVID-19 vaccine dose comes down to a "personal risk assessment."

Dr. Howard Njoo told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Friday the federal government will share guidance for how Canadians can do their own risk assessments in the coming weeks.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued guidelines for this summer earlier on Friday that depend on Canada meeting vaccination targets.

Dr. Njoo explains why Canadians should do their own personal risk assessments in the video at the top of this article.