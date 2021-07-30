OTTAWA -- Canada is seeing a “slight increase” in new COVID-19 cases, and thousands more infections are predicted if contacts aren’t contained, warns new national modelling released Friday.

After weeks of sustained decline in new cases, the Public Health Agency of Canada is warning that if community-wide contact rates increase too quickly with ongoing reopening efforts, the long-term forecast indicates Canada could experience a “stronger resurgence” of the virus.

The new data predicts that the case count will continue to increase, meaning the country could see between 2,700 and 11,800 new cases over the next week or so. As of Friday morning, there have been 1,429,812 reported cases nationwide, and by Aug. 8 that number could grow to between 1,432,555 to 1,441,610 cases.

One sign that Canada’s case counts are on an upward trajectory: the national “Rt” or effective reproduction number, recently started trending above one around mid-July, meaning there are “early signs of epidemic growth” in some regions. This comes after the “Rt” had remained out of a growth pattern since April.

The predominance of the Delta variant, “underscores the need for high vaccination coverage and continued caution as restrictions are eased,” the modelling states.

However, in an indication that the vaccines are working, the modelling does not anticipate the rate of new deaths to increase with the uptick in new cases.

The modelling shows that regionally, hospitalization rates remain low, with less than one per cent of reported cases and less than one per cent of hospitalized cases occurring in people who are fully vaccinated.

