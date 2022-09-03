N.W.T. changes plans on expanding access second booster of COVID-19 vaccines

YELLOWKNIFE -

The Northwest Territories government says it's changing its rollout plan for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine due to limited supply of a vaccine targeting the Omicron variant in Canada.

The territory said in July it planned to wait until an Omicron-specific vaccine was available before expanding access to a fourth dose, or second booster, to all adults.

Only those age 50 and older, as well as immunocompromised people who are at least 12 years old, can access a fourth shot in the territory.

Health Canada approved Moderna's bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, earlier this week.

The Northwest Territories says it is planning a fall vaccine campaign, including phased rollout of the bivalent vaccine and expanded eligibility for a fourth dose.

As it will not have enough of the new vaccine for all residents, the territory says it will likely be offering booster shots of the original vaccines to those who are not considered high risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.