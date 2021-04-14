TORONTO -- Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has offered to help Ontario quell a spike in COVID-19 infections, although it’s unclear what that help might entail.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Furey said he talked to Ontario Premier Doug Ford about the possibility of helping out and was waiting to hear from Ford about what the province might need.

“I asked him to reach out after he had a more substantive understanding about what they would be requiring moving forward,” Furey said. “I offered whatever assistance we could provide within our capacity. Of course Ontario is much bigger than we are, but I think that this needs to be a Canadian effort.”

“I asked him to come together with what he needs and if we were able to meet any of those needs -- recognizing our own limitations -- then we'd certainly be willing to help.”

Ontario reported 4,156 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and now has 642 patients in the intensive care unit, the most it has seen since the start of the pandemic. There are also 36,808 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Meanwhile in Newfoundland and Labrador, there are 13 active cases of the virus.

Ford’s office did not respond to a request for comment by publishing time.