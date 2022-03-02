WHITEHORSE -- Masks won't have to be worn at indoor public spaces nor will proof of COVID-19 vaccination be required in Yukon starting on March 18.

But Premier Sandy Silver says private businesses will be able to continue asking customers to abide by previous masking and vaccination mandates.

He says he will continue to wear a mask in public.

Silver says the government also plans to lift its vaccination mandate for public service employees in the coming weeks.

He adds that about 95 per cent of public service employees said they were fully vaccinated as of Feb. 15.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott says people need to be patient as businesses adapt to the changing mask rules.

Elliott says there are 43 active COVID-19 cases and four new cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.