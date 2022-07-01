Lack of certification during pandemic fuelling lifeguard shortage, officials say

A lack of programs to certify lifeguards is contributing to the industry-wide shortage seen in Canada, a Toronto city official says.

"The key contributor to this issue is a couple years of lack of certification programs, where the industry hasn't been able to really keep up with the development," Aydin Sarrafzadeh, interim director of management services at parks, forestry and recreation for the City of Toronto, told CTV News Channel on Friday.

Across the country and North America, cities are reporting a shortage of lifeguards, which has affected their summer operations.

Many city officials and those involved in the industry cite a lack of certification programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the current shortage.

While the gap in training is not a new phenomenon, some say COVID-19 has made the situation worse.

Approximately 1,000 lifeguards supervise beaches, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, throughout the summer in Toronto, with additional staff required to supervise wading pools.

As of June 22, the city said it had about 700 lifeguards ready to supervise all of the city's 55 outdoor and indoor pools and up to 10 beaches this season.

However, due to a lack of swim instructors, the city had to cancel 169 swimming courses, affecting approximately 1,140 participants.

The city said in a June 22 statement that mandatory certification and recertification programs were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarrafzadeh said the city has opened and staffed all of its outdoor assets, while at the same time trying to re-certify as many people as possible and both hire and train new candidates quickly.

Meanwhile, other sports such as soccer are also feeling the pinch of having fewer officials available.

