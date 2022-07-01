Lack of certification during pandemic fuelling lifeguard shortage, officials say
Lack of certification during pandemic fuelling lifeguard shortage, officials say
A lack of programs to certify lifeguards is contributing to the industry-wide shortage seen in Canada, a Toronto city official says.
"The key contributor to this issue is a couple years of lack of certification programs, where the industry hasn't been able to really keep up with the development," Aydin Sarrafzadeh, interim director of management services at parks, forestry and recreation for the City of Toronto, told CTV News Channel on Friday.
Across the country and North America, cities are reporting a shortage of lifeguards, which has affected their summer operations.
Many city officials and those involved in the industry cite a lack of certification programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the current shortage.
While the gap in training is not a new phenomenon, some say COVID-19 has made the situation worse.
Approximately 1,000 lifeguards supervise beaches, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, throughout the summer in Toronto, with additional staff required to supervise wading pools.
As of June 22, the city said it had about 700 lifeguards ready to supervise all of the city's 55 outdoor and indoor pools and up to 10 beaches this season.
However, due to a lack of swim instructors, the city had to cancel 169 swimming courses, affecting approximately 1,140 participants.
The city said in a June 22 statement that mandatory certification and recertification programs were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarrafzadeh said the city has opened and staffed all of its outdoor assets, while at the same time trying to re-certify as many people as possible and both hire and train new candidates quickly.
Meanwhile, other sports such as soccer are also feeling the pinch of having fewer officials available.
With files from CTV News
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region
Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.
Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension
The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 presidential run mount after latest testimony
Stunning new revelations about former U.S. president Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.
