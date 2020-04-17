Anyone looking to apply for a loan should contact their nearest Canadian embassy or consulate, or contact Global Affairs Canada at (613) 996-8885 or CAN.finances.CV19@international.gc.ca .

Emergency loans are available for anyone wishing to return to Canada who cannot otherwise afford to do so.

The government is urging all Canadians to avoid travelling outside the country unless absolutely necessary and anyone who is abroad to find their own way home.

According to the government, the average increase amounts to nearly $400 for an individual and nearly $600 for a couple.

Low- and middle-income Canadians who are eligible for the normal Goods and Services Tax credit started receiving topped-up payments April 9.

All repayments and interest for Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans have been suspended until Sept. 30.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Newfoundland and Labrador was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping its residents pay their bills as of April 16.

Newfoundland and Labrador was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

For 2020, the federal government has reduced the minimum required withdrawal amount from Registered Retirement Income Funds by 25 per cent.

Anyone already enrolled for the benefit will automatically receive the top-up. Those who are not enrolled can apply for it here

The additional money will be delivered as part of the already-scheduled CCB payment in May.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB) recipients will receive an extra $300 per child for 2019-20.

Farm Credit Canada is able to provide special loans to agricultural businesses, fisheries and aquaculture firms.

Businesses can also defer income taxes owed after March 18 until after Aug. 31 without facing interest charges or other penalties.

The government is allowing all businesses, including those operated by the self-employed, to defer GST, HST and customs duty payments from March through May until June 30.

Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041.

To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied and must now be earning $1,000 a month or less.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to many workers who lost some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041.

To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied and must not have quit their last job of their own volition.

This includes seasonal workers who cannot perform their usual duties and anyone who has recently exhausted normal Employment Insurance benefits.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to workers who are unable to find jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041.

To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to many workers who lost some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who are now earning $1,000 per month or less.

Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041.

To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied and must not have quit their job of their own volition.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to many workers who lost some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Prince Edward Island was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping its residents pay their bills as of April 16.

Payments will be sent to landlords on behalf of successful applicants. The government will provide $500 for one month, then $250 apiece for the second and third months.

To be eligible, Islanders must not be receiving any rental support from government or non-government organizations, and must be receiving or applying for Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or be post-secondary students.

P.E.I. is offering assistance to households that may have trouble paying rent.

Islanders who have lost income and are not able to access the federal benefit can instead apply for a $1,000 payment from the province. Applications are open here.

Anyone who qualifies for the federal benefit and has applied for it or plans to apply for it is eligible for a one-time payment of $750 from the provincial government. More information, including an online application form that is open until April 30, is available here .

Anyone who qualifies for the federal benefit and has applied for it or plans to apply for it is eligible for a one-time payment of $750 from the provincial government. More information, including an online application form that is open until April 30, is available here .

Islanders who have lost income and are not able to access the federal benefit can instead apply for a $1,000 payment from the province. Applications are open here.

Anyone who qualifies for the federal benefit and has applied for it or plans to apply for it is eligible for a one-time payment of $750 from the provincial government. More information, including an online application form that is open until April 30, is available here .

Nova Scotia has automatically suspended all payments of student loans until Sept. 30.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Nova Scotia was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping its residents pay their bills as of April 16.

Nova Scotia was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

Nova Scotia is allowing payments for hundreds of program and service fees to be deferred until June 30.

Anyone receiving income assistance is getting an extra $50 per payment as of March 20. No application is needed.

Islanders who have lost income and are not able to access the federal benefit can instead apply for a $1,000 payment from the province. Applications are open here.

Anyone receiving income assistance is getting an extra $50 per payment as of March 20. No application is needed.

Applications for the fund go through the Canadian Red Cross. More information is available here.

Nova Scotia has also created a Worker Emergency Bridge Fund, which offers $1,000 to those who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and do not qualify for federal Employment Insurance.

Anyone receiving income assistance is getting an extra $50 per payment as of March 20. No application is needed.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

New Brunswick was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping its residents pay their bills as of April 16.

New Brunswick was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

New Brunswick created a $900 one-time benefit for workers who lost their jobs because of COVID-19. Applications for the benefit have now closed.

New Brunswick created a $900 one-time benefit for workers who lost their jobs because of COVID-19. Applications for the benefit have now closed.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Quebec was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping its residents pay their bills as of April 16.

Quebec was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

Quebec had been offering financial aid to workers told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 concerns, but that program came to an end when the federal benefit launched on April 6. According to the province, all workers who were eligible for its aid are covered by the new federal program.

Ontario has automatically suspended all payments of student loans until Sept. 30, and will not charge interest on the loans during that time.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Ontario has lowered its hydro rates for households, farms and small businesses so that all electricity use is charged at 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour, which is normally only the case during off-peak hours.

Ontario was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

Ontario is doubling payments under its Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS) program for six months, starting April 24. GAINS recipients will automatically see their payments topped up to maximums of $166 per months for individuals and $332 per month for couples.

The Ontario government is offering special assistance for those whose income has been affected by COVID-19 through the Ontario Works program .

The Ontario government is offering special assistance for those whose income has been affected by COVID-19 through the Ontario Works program .

The Ontario government is offering special assistance for those whose income has been affected by COVID-19 through the Ontario Works program .

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Manitoba Hydro, Centra Gas and Manitoba Public Insurance are not charging interest or penalties on unpaid bills.

Manitoba has ordered a freeze on rent increases between April 1 and May 31.

Saskatchewan has put a six-month freeze on repayments of student loans, and a three-month one on skilled trades training funding.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

Saskatchewan was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping its residents pay their bills as of April 16.

Saskatchewan was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

The program provides recipients with $450 per week for up to two weeks.

Saskatchewan has created a support program for those who entered self-isolation and lost work income as a result, and are not eligible for any financial aid other than the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The program provides recipients with $450 per week for up to two weeks.

Saskatchewan has created a support program for those who entered self-isolation and lost work income as a result, and are not eligible for any financial aid other than the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Alberta has paused student loan repayments and interest charges for six months as of March 30.

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

The province has also frozen the education portion of property tax bills at 2019's level, reversing a planned increase.

According to the government's website , anyone looking to defer bill payments should contact their electricity or natural gas provider and make arrangements with them directly.

Alberta is allowing those who are having trouble affording their bills due to COVID-19-related reasons to defer payments for electricity and natural gas through June 19.

Alberta was not publicizing any specific program geared to helping renters as of April 16.

Alberta had been offering financial aid to workers told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 concerns or taking care of someone who was self-isolating, but that program came to an end when the federal benefit launched on April 6.

I lost my job

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to many workers who lost some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied and must not have quit their job of their own volition. Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041. B.C. has promised one-time payments of $1,000, tax-free, to anyone whose "ability to work" has been affected by the pandemic, including those who are eligible for the federal benefit. Further details, including how to apply, were not available as of April 16.

I lost some income

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to many workers who lost some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who are now earning $1,000 per month or less. To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied. Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041. B.C. has promised one-time payments of $1,000, tax-free, to anyone whose "ability to work" has been affected by the pandemic, including those who are eligible for the federal benefit. Further details, including how to apply, were not available as of April 16.

I can't find a job

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to workers who are unable to find jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes seasonal workers who cannot perform their usual duties and anyone who has recently exhausted normal Employment Insurance benefits. To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied and must not have quit their last job of their own volition. Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041. B.C. has promised one-time payments of $1,000, tax-free, to anyone whose "ability to work" has been affected by the pandemic, including those who are eligible for the federal benefit. Further details, including how to apply, were not available as of April 16. Anyone on the province's Income Assistance, Disability Assistance or Comforts Allowance rosters and not eligible for Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will automatically receive an additional $300 in April, May and June.

I'm self-employed

British Columbia The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides payments to many workers who lost some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, an applicant must have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months before they applied and must now be earning $1,000 a month or less. Applications can be made at this website or by calling 1-800-959-2041. The government is allowing all businesses, including those operated by the self-employed, to defer GST, HST and customs duty payments from March through May until June 30. Businesses can also defer income taxes owed after March 18 until after Aug. 31 without facing interest charges or other penalties. B.C. has promised one-time payments of $1,000, tax-free, to anyone whose "ability to work" has been affected by the pandemic, including those who are eligible for the federal benefit. Further details, including how to apply, were not available as of April 16. The province is also extending deadlines to file and pay a variety of business taxes.

I'm a farmer or fisher

Farm Credit Canada is able to provide special loans to agricultural businesses, fisheries and aquaculture firms.

I have children

Families who have been deemed eligible to receive aid from MCFD Children and Youth with Special Needs Family Support Services are able to apply for payments of $225 per month for April, May and June. The money must go toward services that "help alleviate stress," potentially including assistance with grocery shopping or meal preparation, counselling or caregiver relief. Applications should be made through Children and Youth with Special Needs case workers. Canada Child Benefit (CCB) recipients will receive an extra $300 per child for 2019-20. The additional money will be delivered as part of the already-scheduled CCB payment in May. Anyone already enrolled for the benefit will automatically receive the top-up. Those who are not enrolled can apply for it here.

I'm a senior

Anyone who receives the BC Senior's Supplement will automatically get an extra $300 in April, May and June. For 2020, the federal government has reduced the minimum required withdrawal amount from Registered Retirement Income Funds by 25 per cent.

I can't afford rent

Renters who are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic and do not qualify for existing rental assistance programs can apply for a supplement of up to $500 a month, which will be paid to landlords on their behalf. Full eligibility details and application information are available here. Additionally, no rent increases can come into effect until the province's state of emergency has ended.

I have bills to pay

BC Hydro says it will attempt to help customers who are unable to pay their bills due to financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. Anyone looking to defer their payments or arrange for alternate payment plans, with no penalty, is asked to call BC Hydro at 1-800-224-9376. Additionally, BC Hydro customers who have stopped working or whose partners have stopped working because of COVID-19 may be eligible for three months' worth of support from a special relief fund. Applications for this program are available here. ICBC says it will allow its customers to put off paying their auto insurance bills for up to 90 days with no penalty, if they apply online to do soand are approved.

I pay income tax

The income tax return filing date has been pushed back to June 1. Amounts owed can be paid after the Aug. 31 deadline without incurring interest or other penalties.

I have a student loan

The B.C. government has halted all student loan repayments for six months as of March 30. All repayments and interest for Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans have been suspended until Sept. 30.

I receive tax credits

The B.C. government is increasing its climate action tax credit in July. The increase covers higher earners than the credit normally does, including single non-parents with incomes up to $79,348. The expanded tax credit is paid out automatically once income tax returns for 2019 are filed. Low- and middle-income Canadians who are eligible for the normal Goods and Services Tax credit started receiving topped-up payments April 9. No application is necessary. According to the government, the average increase amounts to nearly $400 for an individual and nearly $600 for a couple.

I'm outside Canada