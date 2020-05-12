OTTAWA -- The federal government is unveiling more support for seniors, including spending $2.5 billion on a one-time tax-free payment of up to $500 for eligible seniors.

Any senior who is eligible for the Old Age Security (OAS) pension will receive a $300 payment, and an additional $200 is being sent to seniors eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

The federal government estimates there are currently 6.7 million seniors who are eligible for the OAS pension and 2.2 million who are eligible for the GIS.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos are announcing the new measures ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address from Rideau Cottage.

Seniors are a demographic that continues to be hardest hit from a health standpoint by COVID-19 and is also facing additional economic challenges. Many seniors live on a fixed income, and are facing other stresses at this time, including uncertainty around their retirement savings.

In addition to these one-time cheques, the government is increasing funding to community support programs by $20 million to bolster projects including those aimed at reducing isolation and temporarily extending the GIS payments to seniors if their 2019 income information has not yet been assessed, allowing those people to continue to receive their benefits.

The government is encouraging seniors who have yet to do so, to submit their 2019 income information as soon as possible and no later than by October 1, 2020 in order to avoid an interruption in their benefits.

Schulte said the pandemic has made life more expensive and more difficult for the oldest Canadians, as many are facing higher costs for services, higher medication dispensing fees, are paying premiums for deliveries – all while their life savings have “taken a beating.”

In order for these funds to roll out the door, legislative changes will be required, Dulcos said.

Trudeau is then also expected to speak to the long-awaited and continually-promised additional support for “the seniors who built us this extraordinary country,” as the prime minister has put it.

These new measures come as older Canadians continued to express concerns about their ability to make ends meet during this time.

Earlier on in the outbreak, the government took steps to assist seniors with funds for seniors-focused community programs like grocery delivery, and by reducing required minimum withdrawals from Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) by 25 per cent for 2020.

The government also spent $1.3 billion in a one-time special payment through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit in April. More than four million seniors received this top-up, giving an average of $375 for single seniors and $510 for senior couples.