Hospitalization risk 64 per cent higher with B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant: study
Memorial Hospital registered nurse Steve Menchaca, right, and Emily Rentquiano tend to a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif. (Alex Horvath/The Bakersfield Californian via AP)
COPENHAGEN -- A Danish study has found that people infected with a more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain have a higher risk of being hospitalized, the country's Serum Institute said on Wednesday.
Out of 2,155 people infected with the variant codenamed B.1.1.7 in the institute's study, 128 were hospitalized, a rate 64% higher than people infected with other variants, it said.
The result is consistent with a similar study in Britain earlier this month, the institute said in a statement.
The B.1.1.7 variant last week became dominant in Denmark, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all new infections, up from less than 5% at the beginning of the year.
Denmark is a front-runner in genome sequencing being used to analyze the genetic material of the coronavirus to determine variants.