TORONTO -- The world seems to be edging ever closer to a much-needed COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer announced this week that its vaccine is looking to be 90 per cent effective against the coronavirus, sparking a top adviser with the World Health Organization to declare it could "fundamentally change the direction of this crisis."

There are many top contenders to stop the novel coronavirus, including Russia’s Sputnik V, which its developers said Wednesday is 92 per cent effective.

So with all this progress being made, you likely have many questions. We want to help you make sense of them.

If you have questions about how these vaccine will work, the potential risks associated with them and when we might actually see them here in Canada, we want to hear from you.

