The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories says there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fort Smith, a community of about 2,500 people.

Kami Kandola says the individual contracted the infection while traveling outside the territory and is now in isolation with family.

Kandola says there is no risk to the community because the individual followed self-isolation rules.

It's the territory's 11th case of COVID-19, but the only currently active one.

Nunavut has also reported another case, bringing the total number there to three.

In a news release, Michael Patterson says his department is working to identify anyone in the western Nunavut community of Rankin Inlet who might have been in contact with the person.

He's also asking all residents to remain at home as much as possible, limit contact with others and strictly follow public health measures.

Anyone who had a layover in the community for longer than four hours since Nov. 5 must self-monitor for 14 days from the day he or she left Rankin Inlet.

The release says travel to Rankin Inlet is not advised at this time, indoor gatherings are banned and outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

Only essential services, such as grocery stores, remain open but customers must wear a mask.

Patterson says the individual is in isolation and doing well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.

