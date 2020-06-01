OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the federal government will be offering cities an advanced transfer of $2.2 billion in infrastructure money to help cover COVID-19-prompted budget shortfalls, as the start of a new month marks the beginning of more regional re-openings.

The 2020-21 funding will be sent through the federal Gas Tax Fund, and will be made in a single payment this month — rather than being spread across two annual payments as typically happens — to help municipalities rebound from the pandemic as quickly as possible, according to a Government of Canada announcement posted online in advance of Trudeau’s address.

The Gas Tax Fund provides more than $2 billion a year to 3,600 communities across Canada, with the amounts each city receives varying. The funds flow from the federal government through the provinces and territories to the local level for infrastructure projects.

The money can then be directed however the city decides, to projects under 18 different categories including: public transit; wastewater infrastructure, local roads and bridges, disaster mitigation, broadband and connectivity, culture, tourism, and recreation.

Many cities have seen their revenues dry up at the same time the cost of responding to the ongoing pandemic continues to mount, and while this federal financial aid cannot be used to cover direct costs, the federal government is anticipating cities can move money earmarked for their infrastructure projects to help cover COVID-19-related costs.

Noting the “cash crunch,” Trudeau said it is “crucial,” that cities be able to have the resources they need to continue to respond to the pandemic and to evolve that response as communities pivot from crisis-mode to adapting to a new reality.

Trudeau said that Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna has sent letters to all her provincial and territorial counterparts about how the accelerated process will work.

“This is strong support to keep Canadians safe and our communities strong. And it’s support that will give businesses the confidence to reopen, getting hardworking Canadians back on the job,” Trudeau said, noting that the funding is “a start,” with more to come.

This comes after the Federation of Canadian Municipalities said in April that cities were facing serious financial pressures, and were asking for up to $15 billion in assistance. Cities have said that with transit ridership and parking fares down considerably and new costs arising to address the pandemic such as setting up testing clinics and funding essential services, they’re looking at layoffs or tax increases to help make ends meet.

'WE NEED A LOT MORE HELP': TORY

In advance of the prime minister spelling out the details at Monday morning’s Rideau Cottage press conference, critics said that the money coming won’t significantly help municipalities stay out of the red, including Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In Toronto’s case, the city is estimating a $1.5 billion loss in revenue by the end of the year due to the novel coronavirus.

“We need to have new money to make up for the fact that we lost a lot of money we didn’t expect to lose,” Tory told CP24 on Monday morning. “I’m not trying to diminish what they are doing today, which will help a bit. But we need a lot more help. They know that. It is crucial to the proper economic recovery of this country that cities should be healthy and not in a situation of financial instability.”

Federal opposition leaders also reacted in advance of the full announcement saying, echoing that the $2.2 billion will not be enough to address cities’ needs.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that, while the funding is a positive step, his party wants to see direct funding to cover operating costs.

“What cities have made very clear is that they are facing a massive shortfall in funding, which will mean losing employees and losing the ability to deliver services,” Singh said.

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he’ll wait to see what the government has planned, but stated that, to-date, the Liberals have had a “terrible record” with getting infrastructure spending out the door.

TOURISM SECTOR SUPPORT

Over the weekend the federal government announced millions in marketing dollars to promote Canadian destinations as summer vacation alternatives.

With travel restrictions still in place, Canadian towns and cities that typically welcome tourists from around the world are facing the reality of a much quieter summer season, so the federal government is looking to help the tourism industry refocus on attracting Canadians.

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer and CP24