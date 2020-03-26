MONTREAL -- Intensive care units around the world are getting busier every day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New video footage captures how medical staff are carefully treating patients in these ICUs.

In several European countries, including hard-hit Italy and France, makeshift hospitals have been erected and clinics have been converted to treat COVID-19 patients with life-threatening symptoms, in an effort to ease pressure on local hospitals.

In thevideo, medical staff at the hospital can be seen wearing hazmat suits while helping people who need intubation and ventilators.

Most of the available rooms in a newly opened hospital dedicated to COVID-19 in Rome were already busy with patients infected by the coronavirus.