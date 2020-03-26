TORONTO -- Many Canucks are voicing their opinion, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested putting American troops along the border, saying "No Canadian" want to cross into the States.

Trump had suggested bolstering U.S. military presence at the border to help guards in their attempts to catch irregulars attempting to make the move south, sources confirmed to CTV News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the potential military move during a news conference Thursday morning, saying it was in both the U.S. and Canada's interest to keep the border free of military.

"Canada and the United States have the longest unmilitarized border in the world, and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way. We have been in discussions with the United States on this," Trudeau said.

Shortly after Trudeau's daily novel coronavirus update to the country, "No Canadian" began to trend on social media, with many from the Great White North saying there's no chance people are flocking to the U.S.

"'I think I'll slip across the border illegally where the healthcare is worse and the President thinks people's lives are dispensable,' said no Canadian ever!" reads a tweet.

"I really needed a good laugh today.. No Canadian in their right mind is gonna try to go to the US any time soon," reads another.

Reports indicate that irregular border crossings from Canada to the United States aren't very common. According to a 2019 report from NBC News, data released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed 963 people were apprehended while crossing illegally from Canada to the United States in 2018.

However, that was an uptick from 2017, when 504 people were apprehended illegally crossing the border into the U.S. from Canada.

Here's a look at more reaction:

Sorry, no Canadian has any interest in crossing the border. No worries, “Murica. #NoCanadian #Covid19 We don’t want any part of that chaos.... pic.twitter.com/6siS4dbV8L — ProudCanadianMom���� (@CanadianMom79) March 26, 2020

No Canadian is thinking 'Hey, I think I'll go over there where their healthcare is worse and the virus is widespread' And the country is run by someone who thinks people are disposable to boost the economy. pic.twitter.com/D0d6dCw2aG — ����Lily Hamilton✍ (@Lil_hamilton_) March 26, 2020

sorry to all my US moots but 'No Canadian' is trending here bc everyone's laughing at the concept that any of us would be trying to get into the states rn, tr*mp the border closing was for our sake not yours lol — jenny⁷ | follow limit???? (@hobihypothesis) March 26, 2020

Yeah @realDonaldTrump do put American troops near the Canadian border but don't flatter yourself, it's to prevent YOUR people fro leaving. No Canadian in their right mind would want to go to the US right now. pic.twitter.com/e58BlVqZbQ — Josie (@josie_eliksir) March 26, 2020

I barely wanted to cross the border BEFORE covid19 WHY IN THE WORLD would I go there now?! No Canadian is THIS dumb. — ashley (@ashleybourgouin) March 26, 2020

I love that “No Canadian” is trending because the entire country is laughing at the thought of trying to sneak into America right now. — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) March 26, 2020

No Canadian wants to go across to the US border and we don't want any "non-essential" Americans coming here either. #COVIDIDIOT #covid19Canada #COVID19 #COVID19Ontario pic.twitter.com/d7ZpxWUi2b — Lea (@CrayCrayRules) March 26, 2020

--with files from CTV's Rachel Gilmore