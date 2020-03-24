TORONTO -- As of midnight Tuesday, more than half of Canada's population living in Ontario and Quebec will only have access to essential services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both provinces have provided a list of the businesses deemed essential on their websites, Ontario here and Quebec here.

The government of Quebec noted that the closure order is in place for three weeks, until April 13.

Ontario

Canada's most populous province lists the following businesses and services as essential:

- Supply chain businesses providing services or support

- Retailers selling food, including alcohol sales. Gas stations, vehicle repairs, hardware stores, pharmacies, office supply stores and safety supply stores

- Restaurants preparing food for delivery or takeout

- Property maintenance businesses

- IT support and telecoms services

- Transport including taxis

- Manufacturers supporting the movement of essential goods

- Agriculture, food production and veterinary services and waste management

- Construction projects associated with health care, transportation, energy and justice sectors

- Financial services

- Supply chain businesses to mining, the water sector, forestry and petroleum

- Environmental management businesses

- Waste collection, water/sewage treatment, electricity generation, natural gas distribution, road construction, emergency services, corrections and court services

- Newspaper publishers, radio and television broadcasters, telecommunications providers

- Research businesses

- Home care services, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and laboratories. Businesses involved in pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, those that support health care can stay open, along with dentists, optometrists and physiotherapists.

- Businesses that support the legal system

- Rental and leasing services, mailing services, laundromats, dry cleaners, lawyers, engineers, accountants, funeral services, real estate and moving services, security services, animal health services, child-care services and cheque-cashing services

Quebec

The following businesses and services are deemed essential in Quebec and will continue to operate:

- All occupations in the health and social services network

- Pharmacies, dentists (emergency consultations) and optometry (emergency services)

- Private seniors' residences, home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable

- Specialized resources in accommodation (domestic violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc.)

- 811 and 911 call centre workers

- Hema Quebec, Transplant-Quebec, Red Cross, National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ), Regie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)

- Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment (including laboratory and research centres)

- Veterinarians and animal shelters

- Police services, fire services, correctional services, special constables, security agencies

- Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations

- Courthouse staff required to maintain minimum operations

- Communication services

- Educators and support staff for emergency child care

- Online higher education

- Providers of goods and services for poorer citizens

- Food inspection

- Waste collection

- Government Air Services

- Suicide prevention centres

- Communication centre with clients from the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity

- Assistance services for victims of domestic violence

- Income security and social security

- Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (administration, public works, etc.)

- Energy production, supply, transport and distribution (electricity, fossil fuels)

- Keeping essential public infrastructure in good working order (bridges, municipal buildings, etc.)

- Construction, maintenance, sanitary services and supply chain (example: water treatment plant)

- IT resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation)

- Data centres

- Food production (examples: agricultural businesses, food processing, beverage, slaughterhouses, vegetable production)

- Manufacture of medical instruments, chemical manufacturing, manufacturing of sanitary products, manufacturing of microelectronics components

- Industrial complexes (especially the aluminum sector) and mining must minimize their activities

- Defence manufacturing and maintenance

- Grocery stores and other food businesses

- Convenience stores and hardware services

- Products for agricultural holdings (mechanics, fertilizers, etc.)

- Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ) and Societe quebecoise du cannabis (SQDC)

- Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries

- Restaurants (take out or delivery counters only)

- Hotels

- Cleaners and laundromats

- Medical and orthopedic trade

- Pet food stores and supplies

- Movers

- Work equipment (safety and protection)

- Telecommunications, cable operators, printers (solely for printing newspapers, local and national media)

- Financial services, insurance services, payroll services and accounting

- Construction firms for emergency repairs or for security purposes

- Electricians and plumbers and other trades for emergency services

- Rental equipment

- Building maintenance and upkeep services

- Maintenance services

- With files from The Canadian Press