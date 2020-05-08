OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the emergency wage subsidy program is being extended beyond June, “to help kick-start our economic re-opening and boost jobs.”

This is the first federal aid program rolled out amid the COVID-19 pandemic to receive an extension and comes in light of record-high job losses. It was implemented to incentivize employers to keep staff on the payroll.

Since it launched last week, employers have applied for the 75 per cent subsidy for more than 2 million workers, Trudeau said, adding that more details will be unveiled next week.

The question of whether the current aid packages will get extensions comes as some current programs set to end next month, even though the current pace of gradual economic reopening indicates many Canadians won’t be back to work by then.

In April, the Canadian economy lost nearly two million jobs, on top of the one million jobs lost in March, according to Statistics Canada.

Meanwhile, millions of other Canadians have seen their incomes drastically reduced as a result of nearly all non-essential businesses being closed.

Earlier, reacting on social media to the latest employment data, Trudeau said the numbers are a “difficult” reminder of how many people need financial assistance.

Among the more than $150 billion in economic assistance programs the federal government has enacted over the last two months, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) is providing out-of-work Canadians a financial tie-over of $2,000 a month. At least 7.7 million people have applied for it.

“As provinces and territories start to gradually reopen over the coming months, and the CERB becomes less and less needed, this subsidy will play an even greater role,” Trudeau said Friday.

Whether the measures taken so far have been adequate will be something the opposition parties are likely to weigh in on.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling the latest numbers “staggering,” and said they could have been even worse if businesses hadn’t found ways to adapt their business models, such as offering virtual or delivery services.

“The key question is how quickly businesses can or will re-hire once the economy reopens,” said Canadian Chamber of Commerce President Perrin Beatty in a statement.

The current unemployment rate shows the “real impact” the public health crisis and the containment measures are having on the national economic situation, said Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, vowing to consider expanding the amount of time people can claim certain benefits.

“No sector is untouched, no province is untouched, no community is untouched by this,” Qualtrough said in an interview on CTV News Channel on Friday, reacting to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

One figure the government’s waiting to see is how many Canadians are back on the job come May through the wage subsidy program.

“We're looking at this, we've said from the beginning, we want to be there for workers and businesses through this… We're talking about what the next phase of support will look like,” she said.