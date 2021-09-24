OTTAWA -- Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says “active” discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Tam said the Public Health Agency of Canada has been presenting data to colleagues internationally on the effectiveness of a mixed-dose schedule, such as a dose of AstraZeneca followed by a dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

“Those [discussions] are progressing pretty well. But every country is trying to figure out right now the vaccine requirements, and the U.S. … is just beginning to pull together their policy,” she said, speaking to reporters during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website currently states that data on the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series is limited, and that both doses of the series should be completed with the same product.

Tam said that some European countries have begun to accept a mixed schedule. She said that all Canadians hoping to travel abroad should check with their destination country about its specific vaccination policies.

