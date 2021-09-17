TORONTO -- With a fourth wave of COVID-19 taking hold in Canada, provinces and territories are implementing measures to prevent major outbreaks. Some have had to roll back their reopenings, while others have returned to a state of emergency.

The more contagious Delta variant is putting a damper on reopening plans. Even with nearly 70 per cent of Canada’s total population fully vaccinated, officials are taking cautious steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yukon has lifted all public health measures and plans to address outbreaks as they occur. In the rest of Canada, though, governments have various measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here’s what you can do in those provinces and territories:

INDOOR DINING

Most restaurant-goers in British Columbia can head to their favourite establishment for indoor or outdoor dining, but local restrictions may apply. While individual restaurants can decide capacity limits, within fire codes, there are no COVID-19-related capacity restrictions enforced by the province at this time. Patrons must wear masks and maintain physical distancing when not seated. Starting on Oct. 24, patrons will require proof of full vaccination for dining at restaurants.

Albertans are under a fresh state of emergency order with new COVID-19 restrictions that will put an end to indoor dining. Effective Sept. 20, there will be no indoor dining in the province, but those itching for a spot at a restaurant can dine outdoors with up to five others. Some restaurants may be exempt from restrictions if they require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

In Saskatchewan, indoor diners will require a negative test or proof of vaccination to be seated starting Oct. 1. For those who are unvaccinated and don’t want to provide a negative test result, they are able to do takeout or delivery.

In Manitoba, for those hoping to dine indoors or outdoors at a restaurant, they will require proof of vaccination for those aged 12 and up. For unvaccinated people who want to have a night without cooking, they can enter establishments to pick up takeout.

Starting Sept. 22, fully vaccinated Ontarians will be able to dine indoors at their favourite restaurants with proof of vaccination. For those who have not yet been fully vaccinated, they can dine on patios or do takeout or delivery.

In Quebec, restaurant dining requires proof of vaccination. Table sizes are not to exceed 10 people, and bars and pubs must operate at a capacity of 50 per cent of what their liquor licence allows. For those dining indoors, restaurants must ensure that tables maintain physical distancing where there are no physical partitions. For unvaccinated adults in Quebec, they can opt for takeout or drive-thru options.

After seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province, New Brunswick is introducing a vaccine passport system that will require all restaurant-goers above the age of 12 to provide proof of vaccination. The vaccine mandate will apply to both indoor and outdoor dining in the province as of Sept. 22.

Prince Edward Island has capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor dining, but currently, both are open to anyone who wishes to dine out. Indoor capacity is limited to a maximum of 100 and outdoor to a maximum of 200. Restaurants must maintain physical distancing between tables where there is no partition.

Newfoundland and Labrador has lifted capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining throughout the province.

Some regions in the Northwest Territories are experiencing a surge of COVID-19, but for most of the territory, indoor gatherings of up to 200 people are permitted, including indoor dining.

Indoor dining in Nunavut is limited to 75 per cent capacity, and physical distancing must be maintained. Lines for restaurants are to remain below 10 people.

HAIRCUTS & PERSONAL CARE

Salons and personal care services are open to British Columbians. They are among the services in the province that will not require full vaccination come Oct. 24. Masking and distancing guidelines are in place in salons and personal care services. Some facilities may limit services that require mask removal.

Albertans seeking a haircut or spa service should book ahead, as capacity limits are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. These services can operate at one-third of fire code capacities. Salons must maintain masking and physical distancing.

Salons and personal care services in Saskatchewan are currently open. Masking and physical distancing guidelines are in effect. Proof of vaccination is not required to access these services.

Manitoba salons and personal care services can operate with some restrictions in place. Salons and other personal care services must set up their facilities so that patrons can maintain safe physical distance throughout their services. Masking guidelines are in place at these facilities.

Personal care services are open for business in Ontario with masking in effect. Businesses must operate at a capacity that allows them to maintain physical distancing between customers. Ontario’s vaccine mandates will not apply to personal care services as long as masking can be maintained.

Quebec salons and personal care services are open and do not require proof of vaccination. Physical distancing is in effect and these facilities must maintain a register of who used their services.

In New Brunswick, salons and spas are open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The province encourages all customers to maintain physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

Salons and personal services are open in P.E.I., but clients and employees must wear masks and maintain physical distance where they are able to. Clients must wash their hands upon entering these facilities.

Newfoundland and Labrador spas and personal services are open to anyone requiring their services. These facilities must ensure that physical distancing is maintained and masking is in effect.

Northwest Territories' indoor gathering limit of 200 applies to salons and personal care services. These facilities are operational with masking and physical distancing guidelines in place.

Personal care services in Nunavut are open for customers. Masking is strongly recommended, but not mandated by the territory.

GYM & FITNESS

In B.C., those hoping to get a workout in or join a class can do so with proof of vaccination. Currently, gyms and sports competitions are operating at normal capacity and require proof of partial vaccination. Swimming pools and skating rinks, aside from adult competitions, do not require proof of vaccination.

With cases surging, Albertans over 18 will have to skip indoor fitness activities effective Sept. 20, but those under 18 can continue indoor fitness activities provided they screen for symptoms, and ensure that they wear masks and social distance unless involved in physical activity.

Similar to B.C., those in Saskatchewan will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test to use the gym or participate in indoor fitness activities. Protocols for presenting negative tests are still being developed by the province.

Manitobans 12 years old and up hoping to get a workout in must show proof of vaccination or proof of medical exemption from vaccination to participate. Gym-goers are asked to maintain physical distance guidelines and to wear a mask when not engaged in physical activity.

Ontarians looking to get their sweat on can head to the gym with masking guidelines and capacity limits in effect. Starting Sept. 22, proof of vaccination will be required at the gym and fitness centres. The vaccine mandate extends to pools, spectator sporting events and waterparks.

Quebecers looking for exercise will need to provide proof of vaccination for all indoor fitness activities and some outdoor activities. Contact sports and any team sport or activity requiring close contact with another person requires proof of vaccination.

All indoor fitness in New Brunswick will require proof of vaccination starting Sept. 22. Gyms, indoor pools, indoor sporting events and indoor classes will be limited to those who have been fully vaccinated.

In P.E.I., those headed for the gym or fitness centre will have to maintain physical distancing guidelines. Sporting events are limited to one cohort of 100 per day. Masks are required in public spaces.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Northern Peninsula - East Region is in alert level three, so fitness classes and spaces are operating at a reduced capacity of 20 people. The rest of the province has capacity limits up to 500 if physical distancing can be maintained.

Gym and fitness centres in Northwest Territories are open with physical distancing and masking guidelines in place. Winter sports are considered a high-risk activity, meaning participants and leagues will have to apply for exemptions before they can resume them.

Gyms and fitness centres are open with limited capacity in Nunavut. Group classes are limited to 25 people. Outdoor and indoor sports are currently allowed under public health orders.

ENTERTAINMENT

With vaccine certificates rolling out in the province, B.C. doesn’t have many limits for entertainment and recreation. Movie theatres require proof of vaccination, but activities like laser tag, bowling and escape rooms do not unless they are licensed to serve alcohol or provide food-related food service.

Albertans can still participate in recreational activities but capacity will be limited to one-third of fire code capacity. Outdoor entertainment has no COVID-19 related capacity limits, but physical distancing must be maintained.

Saskatchewan’s vaccine system will apply to entertainment services beginning in October. Effective Oct. 1, patrons hoping to catch a movie, attend a concert or hit up the museum will be required to present proof of vaccination or an approved negative COVID-19 test.

Many entertainment services in Manitoba require proof of vaccination, or exemption, to attend. Movie theatres, indoor event venues, outdoor ticketed events, art galleries, festivals, fairs casinos and horse races are open to the fully vaccinated or those with medical exemptions.

Proof of vaccination will be in effect in much of Ontario’s recreational activities where masks can’t be worn. Theatres, concert venues, casinos and sporting events will require proof of vaccination to attend beginning on Sept. 22.

Quebecers can make their way to outdoor events and many indoor activities with proof of vaccination. Outdoor events with more than 50 people in attendance require proof of vaccination, this includes festivals, outdoor concerts, fairs and amusement parks. Proof of vaccine is required for indoor concert venues, movie theatres and auditoriums. Those hoping to attend libraries and museums can do so without proof of vaccination.

Under new public health measures, indoor entertainment will require proof of vaccination. This includes movie theatres, concert venues, casinos and pool halls. Vaccination will also be required for indoor festivals and sporting events.

P.E.I. requires masking in public indoor spaces. Other than that, COVID-19 restrictions on entertainment facilities focus on limiting capacity. Events such as festivals, concerts and organized gatherings must maintain lists of who attended for contact tracing purposes.

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians looking for an entertaining night out can do so alongside up to 500 people in cinemas, bingo halls and performance spaces. Masking and physical distancing rules are in effect across the province.

Under Northwest Territories reopening plans, indoor and outdoor events are subject to capacity limits and require masking and physical distancing. Some activities, such as live singing and indoor dancing, are considered high-risk and require public health exemption.

In Nunavut, arenas and venues are open with 50 per cent capacity limits in place. Theatres can open with 75 to 100 per cent capacity, and libraries, galleries and museums can operate at 25 per cen capacity. All playgrounds and parks are open for use.