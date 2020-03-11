TORONTO -- At Lynn Valley Care Centre in B.C., where a man in his 80s died over the weekend, there are more COVID-19 infections.

Both resident and staff members at the senior’s home count among those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus sweeping the globe.

“We have two additional care workers from the Lynn Valley Care Centre who have tested positive,” confirmed B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a press conference Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total at the centre to 10. With one person already dead, the outbreak has sparked concerns that the virus could soon spread to other seniors’ homes.

“One of the things that have become apparent to us is how fragile our long-term care system is,” Henry said.

Precautions are now in place at care homes across B.C., including enhanced cleaning and expanded screening for residents as well as staff for flu-like symptoms. There’s also been an urgent plea for visitors to stay away.

“We are telling people, even if they are healthy, that perhaps (they should) wait for a few weeks to visit a care home,” said Daniel Fontaine, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association.

Seniors in long-term care residences are among the most vulnerable. Several other provinces are also taking measures to protect them.

In New Brunswick, anyone who travelled outside Canada is currently restricted from entering a care home for 14 days. Ontario also has new visitation rules and a team of experts has been tasked with overseeing seniors’ health.

“Everyone needs to be vigilant in this environment and be willing to adjust in this environment,” said Marissa Lennox, CARP’s Chief Advocacy Officer.

If visiting a loved one in a long-term care facility can’t be avoided, officials are asking people to meet in private rooms and avoid mingling with other residents or staff.

“You go in and you visit your own family member,” Henry instructed. “You make sure you take all the precautions we know are important at preventing transmission.”