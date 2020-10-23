TORONTO -- A list of some of the companies that have taken steps under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act or Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act since the beginning of the pandemic:

Oct. 23: Le Chateau Inc. (apparel retailer)

Sept. 14: Mountain Equipment Co-operative (outdoor recreation retailer MEC)

Sept. 8: Groupe Dynamite (Garage and Dynamite apparel retailer)

Sept. 8: Geox Canada Inc. (footwear retailer)

Sept. 4: Ernest Enterprises (Mtl) Ltd. (men's suits and leisurewear retailer)

Aug. 20: SFP Canada Ltd. (Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Paper Destiny retail stores)

Aug. 17: TA Hotel Management Ltd. Partnership (food and accommodation owner of Vancouver's Trump International Hotel)

Aug. 5: Moores the Suit People Corp. (men's business clothing and formalwear retailer)

July 31: Chico's FAS Canada, Co. (Chico's and White House Black Market women's clothing and accessories retailer)

July 31: Laura's Shoppe Inc. (Laura and Melanie Lyne clothing retailer)

July 27: Stokes Inc. (Kitchenware and home decor retailer)

July 23: Ann Canada Inc. (Ann Taylor and LOFT women's clothing brands)

July 22: Bo Bebe (baby products retailer)

July 21: Boutique Tristan & Iseut Inc. (clothing retailer)

July 14: Mendocino Clothing Company Ltd. (fashion apparel retailer)

July 8: DavidsTea Inc. (beverage retailer, wholesaler)

July 6: Lucky Brand Dungarees Canada (denim retailer)

June 30: Cirque Du Soliel Canada Inc. (entertainment)

June 29: GNC Holdings (health and wellness products retailer)

June 22: Modasuite Inc. (Frank and Oak clothing retailer)

June 19: Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corp. (forestry)

June 8: Coalision Inc. (activewear and lifestyle apparel brand Lole)

June 3: Comark Holdings (clothing brands Ricki's, Cleo and Bootlegger)

June 2: Sail Outdoors Inc. (outdoor sports retailer)

May 19: Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (clothing retailer Reitmans, Penningtons, RW & CO., Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity)

May 15: Entrec Corp. (transportation)

May 8: Flighthub Group Inc. (travel)

May 7: Aldo Group Inc. (footwear retail)

May 1: Cranbrook Glen Enterprises Ltd. (camera and accessories retailer Henry's)

April 27: Foodora Inc. (online food-delivery service company)

April 22: Dominion Diamond Mines ULC (mining)

April 16: Marche Restaurants (Movenpick Cafe restaurant)

April 14: Delphi Energy Corp. (energy)

March 31: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (cannabis)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 23, 2020.