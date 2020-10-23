OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is spending $214 million to produce potential COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

That includes a deal with Quebec's Medicago and one with British Columbia's Precision NanoSystems, both of which are working on potential vaccines.

Trudeau says the Medicago agreement includes the rights to buy up to 76 million doses of its vaccine, if it proves safe and effective, and funding for a factory in Quebec City to produce them.

The prime minister also says Canada has received "hundreds of thousands" of test kits from medical company Abbott to be distributed to the provinces and territories.