Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
Published Thursday, October 21, 2021 11:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the 5-11 age group.
The deliveries provided will be enough to supply the country with a first dose for every eligible Canadian child, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said.
This is a breaking news story, more to come
