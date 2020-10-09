OTTAWA -- By next week Canada could see thousands of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, hitting a total of 197,830 COVID-19 cases nationwide and up to 9,800 deaths, the latest federal modelling on the short-term trajectory of the pandemic shows.

The new projections show that, as of Oct. 17, Canada is on track to hit between 188,150 and 197,830 cases, and between 9,690 and 9,800 deaths.

“We're at a tipping point in this pandemic. Not only is the second wave underway, yesterday we hit the highest daily recorded cases, well above what saw this spring,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We flattened the curve before, we can do it again.”

The updated national picture on the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 shows that “a stronger response is needed now,” according to the report issued by Health Canada.

The modelling comes after the country has already blown past the prior estimates for new cases and deaths.

As of the time the modelling was released, there are 177,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 18,755 of those are currently active, and to-date there have been and 9,583 deaths.

The new data shows that, if Canadians maintain their current rate of contacts, the epidemic will resurge as rates of infection are already accelerating rapidly in Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta.

As has been the case over the last month, the rate of hospitalization is increasing, but now what was a lessened rate of deaths from the virus is also trending up once again. The second wave is hitting younger age groups harder than other demographics, the data also shows.

Canada’s top public health officials are speaking to the new figures, as Ontario later this afternoon is expected to roll out tighter restrictions in certain hard-hit regions that will restrict indoor dining and close gyms after that province broke a record for the largest daily increase in cases since the pandemic was declared.

It’s possible Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will be offering new advice or guidance to Canadians about their behaviour over the next few weeks, as the country is told once again to stay home as much as possible, after weeks of growing case counts and a minimal reintroduction of regional restrictions.

"What we do now will shape the numbers we see in two weeks, and set us hopefully on the right track for family gatherings at Christmas. So let's work together," Trudeau said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland also detailed the new plan for businesses in terms of what their second wave financial supports will look like should the be forced to close due to a pandemic-related public health order.