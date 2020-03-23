TORONTO -- As many parents are discovering, it’s not easy explaining to children why they are no longer able to go to school, the local library, or to play with friends at the park.

So to beat the boredom in places where full lockdown measures are not yet imposed, one idea to keep kids occupied as they go for walks with their family has sprung up and gone viral.

It’s unclear who exactly started the “Going on a bear hunt” game, but the simple idea to go searching for plush teddy bears in the windows of homes has taken off in communities all over the world, including in London, England.

To the parent (it’s gotta be a parent) who came up w/ this idea, THANK YOU. Explaining to a 4yr-old why playdates aren’t allowed anymore is heartbreaking, so “Going on a Bear Hunt” during our walks is the distraction we needed. Our street right now:#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aOhSlmJsVJ — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) March 22, 2020

Photos posted to Twitter show Canadians following the trend as well, including some in Ottawa and Calgary.

We are doing this in our neighborhood in Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/gjwA9n6igN — Kerry Vance (@Kerry__Vance) March 22, 2020

Nicole Bogaert from Watford, Ont., shared an image of her home’s windows filled with a teddy bear and artwork with positive messages about physical distancing.

Bear hunts are also popping up in neighbourhoods across the U.S.

A Facebook page dedicated to sharing a variety of activities to do with children called “Covid-19 Isolation Ideas” also put a call out encouraging adults to participate in ‘going on a bear hunt’ with their kids.

The game is believed to have been inspired by the Michael Rosen children’s book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.’

