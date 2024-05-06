Canadian gov't proposes new foreign influence registry as part of wide-spanning new bill

Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc tabled legislation in the House of Commons on Monday proposing a suite of new measures and law changes aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada.

Bill C-70, the "Countering Foreign Interference Act," spans nearly 100 pages and proposes to enact a new "Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act," which would include appointing a new foreign influence transparency commissioner responsible for maintaining a publicly accessible registry.

Billed as a way to enhance transparency over influence activities undertaken by foreign states and their proxies in Canada, the Liberals are proposing to require foreign entities, seeking to enact some influence activity related to a government or political process, to register.

This would include foreign states seeking to communicate with a politician or the Canadian public about the development of a policy, the holding of an election or nomination of a political candidate. Failure to register this activity could result in monetary and criminal penalties.

This new and long-called for measure is one of four main parts of the bill.

Major security, law reforms

Beyond this, Bill C-70 also proposes to amend the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act to grant a new power to share sensitive information about threats beyond the federal government, while altering existing warrant and intelligence collection authorities.

Through reforms to the Security of Information Act, Bill C-70 seeks to create new "targeted" foreign interference offences, while increasing the penalties for others. The Liberals are also proposing to remove the need under this law to prove that the act actually helped the foreign state or harmed Canada.

In addition, the federal government plans to update the Criminal Code to enact new sabotage offences focused on essential infrastructure and possessing or selling devices used for sabotage, while making adjustments to clarify that sabotage offences do not apply to legitimate advocacy, protest or dissent in circumstances where there is no intention to cause serious harm.

Bill C-70 also seeks to standardize the way sensitive information is protected and disclosed by federal officials, through alterations to the Canada Evidence Act.

And, if passed, the legislation would require Parliament to review the CSIS Act every five years.

Senior federal officials who briefed reporters on the bill on Monday afternoon said the intention of this package of amendments and new policies is to better protect Canadians by further equipping the country's national security agencies to deter and defend against the evolving and increasingly online threat of interference.

Foreign registry long called for

There have long been calls for the federal government to implement some form of register and searchable database of agents working to influence policy for foreign governments, similar to the systems in place in Australia and the United States.

Last fall, members of the House ethics committee released an 82-page report at the conclusion of their months-long study on foreign interference, and in it called on the government to act on its nearly two dozen recommendations, including putting in place a foreign agent registry "as soon as possible."

These parliamentarians took the position that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not wait for the ongoing public inquiry into foreign election interference to wrap up before taking further steps.

In signalling that this legislation was looming, LeBlanc said last week that it was part of an "ongoing effort" to shore up Canada's readiness to counter foreign meddling.

LeBlanc is expected to speak to reporters about the new bill at 5 p.m. ET, alongside Justice Minister Arif Virani.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk