OTTAWA -- Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is not recommending the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 65 years and older.

This guidance is due to “the insufficiency of evidence of efficacy in this age group at this time.”

NACI’s recommendations follow Friday’s Health Canada approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine (ChAdOx1-S), the first “viral vector” vaccine to be authorized in this country. Specifically, the agency has given the green light to two manufacturers to provide authorized AstraZeneca doses to Canada: one manufactured by AstraZeneca and developed in partnership with Oxford University, and another version developed by the Serum Institute of India and Verity Pharmaceuticals called COVISHIELD.

The two-dose vaccine was approved for use in people 18 years of age and older, including seniors. However, when Health Canada signed off on the new shot last week, it also had noted that of the available clinical trial data: “the results were too limited to allow a reliable estimate of vaccine efficacy in individuals 65 years of age and older.”

“Efficacy in this age group will be updated as additional data becomes available from currently ongoing trials,” said Health Canada.

Other countries have made the decision to not administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 65, citing the limited information about its efficacy, based on the small number of people over 65 that participated in clinical trials.

However, Health Canada officials said last week that that blood tests showed people over 65 still produced COVID-19 antibodies after vaccination and the "real world" evidence in countries that have been using the AstraZeneca vaccine showed no safety concerns in seniors.

Health Canada said that based on the totality of information available about the AstraZeneca vaccine, the “benefit-risk profile” was “positive” and that the efficacy of the vaccine was estimated to be 62.1 per cent, with the second shot being administered between four and 12 weeks after the first.

In new guidance issued Monday NACI— the advisory committee offering national advice on Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy—also recommends the two doses of this vaccine should be given the full 12 weeks apart.

“A 12-week interval is preferred for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine based on vaccine principles, feasibility considerations for pandemic supply management, and available ad hoc analyses of clinical trial interval data from the manufacturer,” NACI states in the updated guidance.

It remains to be seen how this new guidance will impact the rollout and administration of these additional doses, with the initial shipment of vials potentially arriving within days.

