TORONTO -- Air Canada is suspending its flights between Canada and Italy as of Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow in the European country.

An Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday that the flights will be suspended until May 1.

Air Canada’s last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on Tuesday evening and the last flight returning from Rome will be on Wednesday to Montreal.

“We continue to monitor this situation and evaluate conditions prior to resuming service,” Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.

He added that affected customers will be notified and offered travel options, including a full refund.

As of Tuesday, Italy had reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases, and the number of people with the virus who died rose to 631. Travel has been restricted across Italy, and some neighbouring countries have shut their borders to visitors from Italy.

With files from The Associated Press