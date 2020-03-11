TORONTO -- Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

The actor made the announcement on social media, saying that he and Wilson had gone to get tested after feeling unwell.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter. He also added an image of a surgical glove in a garbage can. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The 63-year-old actor said the couple would be isolating themselves for “as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote. He signed off by asking readers to "take care," of themselves.

Baz Luhrman’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which Hanks is starring in as Presley’s manager, was filming in Australia. The film is currently slated for release in October 2021.