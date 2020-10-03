TORONTO -- As U.S. President Donald Trump rests in a military hospital while receiving treatment for COVID-19, a growing number of people in and around the White House have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Among them, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, and at least three Republican lawmakers who attended public events before learning they had contracted the virus.

The growing list of infections has added a swirl of tension in Washington just 30 days before the presidential election.

These are the people with connection to the White House who have tested positive for COVID-19:

TRUMP AND THE FIRST LADY

Trump first revealed that he had tested positive in a tweet about 1 a.m. ET Friday, hours after he returned from a Thursday afternoon political fundraiser.

The White House says Trump is expected to stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “for a few days” as a precautionary measure. He was seen leaving the White House Friday evening, flashing a thumbs-up to reporters before boarding a Marine One helicopter. His physician said he was being treated with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after taking another experimental drug at the White House.

First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, had a “mild cough and headache.” She is believed to be isolating at the White House.

SENIOR AIDE HOPE HICKS

While it’s not clear how or when the president was exposed, Trump was in regular contact with top aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive on Thursday afternoon. Hicks travelled with Trump on multiple occasions over the last week and was in attendance at Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

CAMPAIGN MANAGER BILL STEPIEN

Stepien is the latest figure in the President's inner circle to be infected with COVID-19 after receiving a positive test result Friday night. He is suffering from what officials describe as "mild flu-like" symptoms.

Stepien was also in attendance at Tuesday’s debate and was seen in close proximity to

Hicks.

FORMER COUNSELLOR KELLYANNE CONWAY

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her symptoms are mild and she is quarantining in consultation with her physicians, according to a statement posted to Twitter.

Conway is the fifth person to test positive after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick.

ROSE GARDEN EVENT ATTENDEES

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, and University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins all tested positive for COVID-19 following the Rose Garden ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination last weekend.

Though the event was held outdoors, attendees sat closely together and few wore masks. Some also mingled at a smaller event inside the White House.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tested positive Saturday after being exposed to an unspecified person who had also tested positive.

Johnson did not attend the Rose Garden event because he was quarantining after a previous exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. However, he did attend a lunch with other Republican senators this week.

WHO HAS TESTED NEGATIVE?

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his wife, Jill Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris tested negative following Tuesday’s debate.

Vice-President Mike Pence also tested negative for the virus Friday and "remains in good health," according to his spokesperson. Pence was to resume his campaign schedule after his test.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative as well.

Several members of the Senate Judiciary panel who attended Barrett's nomination last weekend have also tested negative for COVID-19.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said she tested negative after the event. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo. said he "recently" had a negative test, but did not specify when he took it.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse tested negative, but he will work remotely from his home state and undergo further testing due to his "close interaction with multiple infected individuals," his office said.

-- With files from the Associated Press