TORONTO -- A 97-year-old veteran of the Second World War broke out the harmonica to serenade his wife who was stuck in quarantine due to COVID-19.

The veteran, Lou, played for his wife of 38 years, Jackie, through a glass door at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie, Pa.

The two had been separated due to concerns surrounded the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lou took the opportunity to play for his wife during a “recent opportunity for social interaction,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“Separated by social distancing, the couple was able to bond over Lou's harmonica playing, expressing his love for her as they continue to spend their time separated, yet so close,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.